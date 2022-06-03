Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $534,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waters by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $333.03 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.10.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

