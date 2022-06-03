Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $684,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

