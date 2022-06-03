Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after buying an additional 571,289 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after purchasing an additional 504,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE:OMC opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.