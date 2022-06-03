Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 2,221 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.06.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $278.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.74. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

