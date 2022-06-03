Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,774,409,000 after acquiring an additional 375,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,868,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $487,520,000 after buying an additional 266,022 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $75.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

