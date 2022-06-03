Loki Price Tops $0.56 (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,725.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,766.55 or 0.05942802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00209582 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.65 or 0.00661555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.28 or 0.00616569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00074075 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

