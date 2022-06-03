Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.94% of Lockheed Martin worth $4,784,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 470,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,299,000 after purchasing an additional 225,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $442.93. 20,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,210. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

