Litecoin Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $62.66 or 0.00209915 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $460.35 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000706 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,424,244 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

