Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the construction company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock's current price.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of LMB opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. Limbach has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $133.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,521.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,498 shares of company stock valued at $167,772. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Limbach by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Limbach by 0.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

