Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $0.38 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $158,843.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001255 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00211313 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001647 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004965 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

