Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $165,591.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and $165,591.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00210729 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

