Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

LGND has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.43.

LGND stock opened at $86.20 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.64.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,346,777.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,915,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,313,000 after buying an additional 55,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,356,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 134,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

