LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $494,302.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,549,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFST stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.49. 669,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,326. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

