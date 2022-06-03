LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $494,302.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,549,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFST stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.49. 669,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,326. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.