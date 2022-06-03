Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.