Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down to $21.72

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.72, but opened at $20.73. Lemonade shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 1,068 shares.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 179.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

