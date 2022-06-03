Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Announces Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 116.79% and a negative net margin of 295.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 781,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,951. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of -0.11. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,112,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,783,000 after acquiring an additional 95,060 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.