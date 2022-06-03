Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 17.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEGN. Barclays began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 116.79% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

