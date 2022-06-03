Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) Price Hits $0.0623 on Top Exchanges

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a market capitalization of $93,551.66 and approximately $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded flat against the dollar. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00041930 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Coin Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s official Twitter account is @LC4Foundation . The official website for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is www.lc4foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The new LEOcoin ERC20 token is powered by the Ethereum platform, with thousands of nodes to support the protocol and provide consensus and security. New LEOcoin wallets will be made available with multiple features. Popular ERC20 wallets, like Mist, MEW, Atomic, MetaMask and others will also offer support for the new LEOcoin token and enhance its usability, ease of use and allow safe storage on cold wallet solutions. The new LEOcoin comes with all the ERC20 token benefits, like uniform and fast transactions, reduced risk and complexity, smart contracts, wallet compatibility, and many more advantages. The LEOcoin Foundation will continue to devote time and resources, committing long-term investment in LEOcoin to ensure that features that set LEOcoin apart in the industry, like stake reward, continue to be developed. The strategy is to comply with the standards set by the Ethereum network and to continue to develop LEOcoin in ways that take advantage of this technology, for the benefit of the LEOcoin community. It was a tough year for the digital currency community in 2018, with large moves in prices and many Initial Coin Offering (ICO) projects that performed below expectation. By comparison, LEOcoin did comparatively well in this ‘crypto winter’, and now we look ahead again, as the future for our own currency is still bright. LEOcoin is ready for mass adoption. It is built with a focus on the community values and the decentralization spirit. “

