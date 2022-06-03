Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Capitalization Tops $284,574.28

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $284,574.28 and $15,411.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.00586053 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.94 or 0.00412789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.