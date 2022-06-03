LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) EVP Sells $422,467.65 in Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LCII opened at $116.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.00. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCII. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

