LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

LCII has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.00. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.32 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

