Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) President Alexander F. Stern Sells 70,000 Shares

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LAZ opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Lazard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lazard by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lazard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

