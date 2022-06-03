Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Position Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Landstar System by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $152.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.83.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

