Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Lands’ End updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.88 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

Shares of LE stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 33.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth about $98,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 51.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

