Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 6.5%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) was up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 5,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 857,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.30.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250 over the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,103,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 452,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

