Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth about $7,642,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 42.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,316,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 900,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,682,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after buying an additional 54,364 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRUS traded up $3.75 on Thursday, reaching $40.14. 50,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,658. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.13. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.12 million, a PE ratio of -122.56 and a beta of 2.11.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

