KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Trading 1.4% Higher

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61. 850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 22,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBUY. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,666,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,136,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 49,313 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793 shares during the period.

