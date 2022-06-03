KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.67

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.67 and traded as high as C$10.79. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.76, with a volume of 3,234 shares traded.
KPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.
KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
