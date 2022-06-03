Komodo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $396,900.00 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $29.70 million and approximately $396,900.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00298067 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00072445 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00066975 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000523 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,054,669 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

