Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Klöckner & Co SE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE from €17.20 ($18.49) to €17.80 ($19.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

