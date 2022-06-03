KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Shares Gap Down to $20.63

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.63, but opened at $19.60. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 84,198 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 409.61 and a quick ratio of 409.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 305.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 940,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,263,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,296,000 after purchasing an additional 705,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 519,584 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 334,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 212,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

