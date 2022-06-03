Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is Cinctive Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 124.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,440 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.0% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $23,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 207,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,607,966. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

