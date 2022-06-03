Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $70.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $84.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.70.

NYSE:KRC opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average of $68.80.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

