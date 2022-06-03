KeyFi Price Reaches $0.0960 on Top Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $257,967.31 and approximately $3,621.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.75 or 0.01561458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00421656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031530 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000277 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

