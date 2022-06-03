KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 8.94% of KeyCorp worth $1,924,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. 265,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,115,389. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.