Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $58.62

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and traded as low as $53.88. Kenon shares last traded at $56.05, with a volume of 91,983 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kenon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 267.63% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Kenon by 6.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 111,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Kenon by 26.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kenon by 23.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth $243,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

