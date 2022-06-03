Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells $110,000.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KRTX opened at $104.47 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $161.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.32.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 279,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,885,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,151,000 after buying an additional 187,142 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $17,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

