KARMA Market Cap Tops $8.09 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $7.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 77.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001512 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00121076 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00049139 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005367 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

