Kambria (KAT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.91 Million

Kambria (KAT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Kambria has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kambria coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Kambria has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $24,653.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,811.24 or 0.99876757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030584 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00190936 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00091069 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00118064 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00188625 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Kambria Profile

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kambria is kambria.io . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Kambria Coin Trading

