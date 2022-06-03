Kalmar Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $40,025.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $625.11 or 0.02117847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00413962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,840,400 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

