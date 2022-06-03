jvl associates llc Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

jvl associates llc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 8.1% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.98. 3,771,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,336,192. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $280.21 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

