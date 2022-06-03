JUST (JST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $326.16 Million

JUST (JST) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. JUST has a total market capitalization of $326.16 million and $58.30 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.73 or 0.01173897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 944.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00470255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00032289 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

