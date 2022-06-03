JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($5.82) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 370 ($4.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.93) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 251.40 ($3.18) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £860.07 million and a PE ratio of 157.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 278.17. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 190.60 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.24).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.