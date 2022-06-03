Joshua Horowitz Buys 6,315 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Joshua Horowitz bought 2,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Joshua Horowitz bought 1,114 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,742.30.

LMB opened at $6.46 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Limbach in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limbach by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Limbach by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of Limbach by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 0.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

