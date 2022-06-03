Joseph Morris Kochansky Purchases 2,201 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Joseph Morris Kochansky bought 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $26,389.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,672.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $14.63 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 12.03.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

