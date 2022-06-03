Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.31% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $41,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $180.30 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

