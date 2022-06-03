John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
HTD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 47,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $26.43.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
