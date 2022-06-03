Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 1,308 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $97,314.60.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $128,517.74.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $501,229.62.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.43. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

