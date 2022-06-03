Jefferies Financial Group Trims Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Target Price to $35.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SONO. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

