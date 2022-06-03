Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) a €17.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR AM3D opened at €10.40 ($11.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33. SLM Solutions Group has a twelve month low of €8.89 ($9.56) and a twelve month high of €23.80 ($25.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $236.10 million and a PE ratio of -10.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €11.79 and its 200 day moving average is €14.09.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

