Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) a €17.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ETR AM3D opened at €10.40 ($11.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33. SLM Solutions Group has a twelve month low of €8.89 ($9.56) and a twelve month high of €23.80 ($25.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $236.10 million and a PE ratio of -10.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €11.79 and its 200 day moving average is €14.09.
About SLM Solutions Group
